Aswaraopet CI’s wife releases video seeking justice for her husband

Shailaja appealed to dalit organisations and the State government to look into the facts involved in the case, not to be misguided in the case and to do justice to the CI.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 July 2024, 08:15 PM

CI K Jithender Reddy’s wife, Shailaja.

Kothagudem: In a twist to the death of Aswaraopet SI Sriramula Srinivas, CI K Jithender Reddy’s wife Shailaja released a video message on social media claiming innocence of her husband.

The SI before his death in a recorded statement had said that the CI and four constables had harassed him and that it was due to the harassment that he took the extreme step. The video statements of both the SI and the CI’s wife were shared widely on social media on Sunday.

Shailaja said that she belongs to the SC (Madiga) community. Jithender Reddy happened to be her classmate during their graduation in 2003 and they got married nine years ago in 2015 after they fell in love with each other.

While regretting the death of Srinivas, a dalit, she maintained that the CI who married a dalit woman and was living with her would not have committed the heinous act of subjecting the SI to caste discrimination.

She appealed to dalit organisations and the State government to look into the facts involved in the case, not to be misguided in the case and to do justice to the CI. She also wanted to drop the charges against Jithender Reddy.