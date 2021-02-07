Debutant Mayers guides West Indies to victory with double don

Mayers struck 20 fours and seven sixes in his 310-ball 210 not out, guiding the West Indies to complete the fifth highest chase in a Test and also the biggest in Asia.

Chattogram: Kyle Mayers became the first batsman to score a fourth-innings double century on debut as West Indies chased down 395 runs for a stunning three-wicket win against Bangladesh in the first test on Sunday.

Mayers struck 20 fours and seven sixes in his 310-ball 210 not out, guiding the West Indies to complete the fifth highest chase in a Test and also the biggest in Asia. Mayers, who scored 40 runs in the first innings, ended with 250 runs in the match, the second highest for a West Indies batsman on debut.

His 216-run partnership with Nkrumah Bonner (86) for the fourth wicket, West Indies’ highest 4th innings partnership for any wicket since 1984, proved to be the game changer. Needing another 285 runs with seven wickets in hand, the West Indies began the crucial fifth day on the front foot, with Bonner pulling offspinner Mehidy Hasan over square leg for a boundary from the first ball.

Mayers and Bonners then survived several tricky moments in the first hour of the day, with offspinner Hasan (4-113) and left-arm spinner Taijul Islam (2-91) keeping the batsmen on their toes.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 430 & 233/8d lost to West Indies 259 & 395/7 in 127.3 overs (Kyle Mayers 210 no, Nkrumah Bonner 86; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 4/113).