Deccan Blasters to organise Job mela in Hyderabad on Saturday

Published Date - 09:28 PM, Wed - 7 June 23

Hyderabad: A mega job mela will be organized at Khaja Mansion Function Hall on Saturday by Deccan Blasters a city based social organization.

In a press release, Mannan Khan Engineer said several companies are participating in the job mela and offering jobs in various positions in pharma, health, IT & ITes firms, education, banks and others. Qualification of candidates should be above SSC and preliminary interviews will be conducted at the venue.

The entry to the program is free for the mela supported by MS Builders and Developers. For further details, those interested can contact on 8374315052

