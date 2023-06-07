Four luxury staycations in Hyderabad for large groups

Make sure you do not miss out on these to ensure that no one from your gang is left out in your getaway plans

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 07:47 PM, Wed - 7 June 23

Hyderabad: In the midst of bustling city life, sometimes all you need is a peaceful getaway with family or friends to a place that is surrounded by the beauty of nature. But when these friends and family turn into a large group, it is sometimes difficult to look for a place that can accommodate so many people at once.

If you are longing for a getaway with your gang, then, here are four luxurious staycations in Hyderabad for a large group. Make sure you do not miss out on these to ensure that no one from your gang is left out in your getaway plans.

Sura Villa Oupa

This villa is a great place to visit with a group. Located at Moinabad, it has a gabble roof structure, featuring a spacious living area, an in-built kitchen, an elegantly furnished lounge with an attached outdoor deck, a private pool and more. They can accommodate up to 16 people and would approximately cost Rs 15,000 for one night.

La Serene

This container farm stay is perfect to take a break from the hectic hustle and bustle of the week. This place located at Ibrahimpatnam has an exquisite pool, lawns that can accommodate up to 150 members, a bonfire, a projector, and much more. This farm stay can accommodate up to 12 to 15 members and would cost around Rs 17,000.

White Hill

As the name sounds, this resort stay is constructed like a hill with four floors. This luxurious resort located at Moinabad has a bar, pool, and unrealistic views. They also have a snooker board, a terrace, an indoor and outdoor lounge, an open theatre area, and much more. They can accommodate around 25 members and their pricing is around Rs 35,000.

MS Farms

Located at Shamshabad, this farm is a great choice for a friends’ or family reunion. This is a great place to host parties as well. You can binge-watch movies in their TV lounge, have a BBQ party, or chill around the pool where rattan chairs are laid out. They can easily accommodate around 12 people and would cost around Rs 29,000.

