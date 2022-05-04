Deccan Premier Carrom League

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:20 PM, Wed - 4 May 22

Hyderabad: The inaugural edition of the Deccan Premier Carrom League, to be conducted by Vajra Sports Private Limited, will be held at the Siva Sivani High School, Visakhapatnam from May 13 to 15.

Top 30 players from seven States, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, will be drafted into six teams and those teams will compete for the title.

The tournament will be conducted in round robin league format and every team will play twice against each other in the league stage. The top four teams will make it to knckout stage.

A team event consists of two singles matches and a doubles match. A total of Rs 4 lakh cash prize will be awarded for the winners and runners-up of the tournament. For details, contact T Praveen Kumar 9440918332 and L Kanna Babu 7842342377. Further, the league will be streamed lived on Facebook and YouTube channels.

Teams: Charminar Challengers, Coromandel Strikers, Golkonda Warriors, Nayabharathi Wizards, Prakasam Bulls and Steel City Titans.