Golkonda Warriors clinch maiden DCPL title

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:48 PM, Mon - 16 May 22

Hyderabad: Golkonda Warriors defeated Steel City Titans 2-1 in the final to emerge champions in the Deccan Premier Carrom League held at the Siva Sivani School, Marripalem, Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

In the first singles, Zahid Ahmed crushed YSD Ramesh 25-5, 25-5 to put his side in the lead. Later, Aditya downed V Anil Kumar 25-21, 22-25, 25-8 to guide Golkonda Warriors to victory. For Steel City Titans, Janardhan Reddy and Naresh defeated Waseem and Gurucharan 12-25, 25- 0, 17-16.

Earlier, Golkonda Warriors thrashed Navya Bharathi Wizards 3-0 in the semifinals to make it to the final. In the bronze medal match, Charminar Challengers crushed Navya Bharthi Wizards 2-1.

Results: Final: Golkonda Warriors bt Steel City Titans 2-1; Zahid Ahmed bt Y S D Ramesh 25-5, 25-5; Aditya bt V Anil Kumar 25-21, 22-25, 25-8; Waseem/Gurucharan lost to Janardhan Reddy/Naresh 25-12, 0-25, 16-17; Third and fourth positions: Charminar Challengers bt Navya Bharthi Wizards 2-1; R D Dinesh Babu bt Ravindhar Goud 23-21, 25-12; Omkar Netke lost Hameem-25-14,25-21; Shivananda Reddy/Ahmed bt Rajesh/Suraj 18-6, 24-6.