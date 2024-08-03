Decision on electricity duty exemption lies with State Govt: TGERC

The Chairman clarified on issues such as banking of unused solar power, validity of Open Access Connectivity approval, scope of approval for different energy sources, and the treatment of net-metered capacity.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Regulatory Commission (TGERC) has clarified that Open Access Approval would cover all types of open access sourcing, including solar, wind, and energy exchanges, up to the consumers contracted demand.

On July 31, a delegation of Telangana Solar Energy Association (TSEA) members led by President B Ashok Kumar met TGERC chairman T Sriranga Rao to address concerns and seek clarifications on the new regulation permitting electricity consumers with capacities of 100 KVA and above to source renewable energy from solar developers.

The Chairman clarified on issues such as banking of unused solar power, validity of Open Access Connectivity approval, scope of approval for different energy sources, and the treatment of net-metered capacity. Solar power generated during the day could offset night-time consumption within the same month and if unused, a minimum of 30 percent had to be banked for future use or else it would be forfeited, he said.

On Open Access Connectivity approval, the Chairman said that it was valid for 12 months and that in the event of delay in land acquisition for project implementation, the licensee would be required to file an application again and make fee payment. Capacity under Net Metering would not be considered while granting Open Access permission, as the regulations do not restrict this, he said.

With regard to electricity duty exemption, he said the decisions on the exemption rest with the State government. On PM Kusum scheme, aimed at providing solar energy solutions for farmers, the commission chairman clarified that the tariff for the scheme was approved in 2020, and that it was now the responsibility of the Discoms to implement it.

The TSEA emphasized the importance of the Telangana government directing Discoms to issue operational guidelines and stated that it would enable consumers to start benefiting from the new regulation promptly.

Managing Committee members Thota Prasad, Rajesh Parakala, Sri Hari Babu, Babu Naidu, and K Srinivas were part of the delegation.