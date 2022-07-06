| Decode Some Secrets About Plants And Animals

Decode some secrets about plants and animals

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:41 PM, Wed - 6 July 22

By K Aloke Kumar

Director,

Telangana State BC Study Circles

These practice questions focusing on environment and ecology will aid aspirants better prepare for the State government recruitment examinations.

1. Consider the following statements:

Assertion (A): Ecological productivity decreases from the equator towards the poles

Reason (R): Isolation rapidly decreases from the equator towards the poles

Select the correct answer from the codes given below

Codes:

A. Both A and R are true R is the correct explanation of A

B. Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A

C. A is true but R is false

D. A is false but R is true

Ans: A

2. In the communities found deep in the ocean off the shore of Japan,

bacteria have special enzymes that allow them to form organic matter by chemosynthesis. These communities frequently have worms, clams, shrimp and many other organisms clustered together. These communities nestle around hydrothermal vents where super-heated water, springs from the bottom of the ocean. In hydrothermal vent communities, we would not expect to find:

A. Carbon compounds B. Chemosynthesis

C. Chlorophyll D. Producers

Ans: C

3. Consider following statements about the Estuary

1. Estuary is a place where the river fresh water meets with ocean water

2. This area is highly productive

3. This area is highly unproductive

4. All of the above.

Which of above the statements is/are true?

A. I only

B. II only

C. I and II

D. III only

Ans: C

4. Consider the following statements in respect of Trade Related Analysis of Fauna and Flora in Commerce (TRAFFIC):

1. TRAFFIC is a bureau under United Nations Environment Programme(UNEP)

2. The Mission of TRAFFIC is to ensure that trade in wild plants and animals is not a threat to the conservation of nature

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

A. 1 only B. 2 Only

C. Both 1 and 2 D. Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: B

5. It is possible to produce algae based bio fuels, but what is/are the likely limitation(s) of developing countries in promoting this industry?

1. Production of algae based bio fuels is possible in seas only and not on continents

2. Setting up and engineering the algae based bio fuel production requires high level of technology expertise until the construction is completed

3. Economically viable production necessitates the setting up of large scale facilities which may raise ecological and social concerns

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

A. 1 and 2 only B. 2 and 3 only

C. 3 only D. 1, 2 and 3

Ans: B

6. Consider the following statements:

1. In tropical regions, Zika virus disease is transmitted by the same mosquito that transmits dengue

2. Sexual transmission of Zika virus disease is possible

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

A. 1 only

B. 2 only

C. Both 1 and 2 D. Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: C

To be continued…