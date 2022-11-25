Wildlife biologist Dr. Purnima Devi Barman honoured with United Nations’ highest environmental award

Purnima Devi Barman has won the UN Environment Programme’s Champions of the Earth award for her work in ecosystem conservation.

Hyderabad: Purnima Devi Barman has won the UN Environment Programme’s Champions of the Earth award for her work in ecosystem conservation. Purnima Devi Barman, also known as Stork Sister, was one among the five award winners in 2022, and she received the award in the ‘Entrepreneur Vision’ category.

The Assam-based biologist devoted most of her career to protecting greater adjutant birds from extinction. Stork birds are considered an endangered species as less than 1,200 stork birds exist in the world today.

In order to protect stork (Hargila in Assamese) birds from the brink of extinction, the wildlife biologist established the Hargila Army, an all-women conservation team of rural women in Assam, in 2007.

She started the Hargila Army with a small group of women in 2007, and now it has over 10,000 women working towards spreading awareness and educating people about the bird. In addition, the women also participate in bird rescue efforts. Hargila Army also sells apparel, accessories, and Hargila motifs that are now sold in both India and overseas.

In 2017, the Government of India conferred her with the Nari Shakti Puraskar award.

Introduced in 2005 by UNEP, the Champions of the Earth awards are given to recognise and honour individuals, groups, and organisations that try to bring a marked change in the environment.

List of winners in other categories:

Arcenciel (Lebanon) – Inspiration and Action category

Constantino Aucca Chutas (Peru) – Inspiration and Action category

Sir Partha Dasgupta (United Kingdom) – Science and Innovation category

Cécile Bibiane Ndjebet (Cameroon) – Inspiration and Action category