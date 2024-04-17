Deepika Padukone delights in new hobby, shares embroidery work-in-progress pic

The actress posted a photo of her artwork on social media but hinted that her busy schedule might prevent her from finishing it

By IANS Updated On - 17 April 2024, 10:05 AM

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in the action film ‘Fighter’, has a new hobby. While the actress awaits the arrival of her baby with her husband Ranveer Singh, she is enjoying the process of embroidery.

The actress took to her social media and shared a picture of her artwork. However, she also dropped hints that she may not be consistent with it and complete the artwork owing to her schedule.

The picture shows a less-than-half-done piece of embroidery. She wrote in the caption, “Hopefully I’ll be able to share the completed version”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has a slew of projects lined up for the release. She will be next seen in the Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan-starrer film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. The film, which is mounted on a huge scale, is said to be a fusion of Indian mythology and sci-fi.