Deepika Padukone releases BTS video for ‘Gehraiyaan’ anniversary

By ANI Published Date - 12 February 2024, 02:30 PM

Mumbai: Actor Deepika Padukone in the early hours of Monday dropped a BTS video from her romantic drama film ‘Gehraiyaan‘ as the film completed two years.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika shared the clip that she captioned, “(Three upside down face emoji) Gehraiyaan #bts.”

In the video, the ‘Piku’ actor seems to be in the middle of an intense scene. She looks beautiful in a messy hairdo and a black spaghetti top. The minute she turns back, the actress makes a goofy face which leaves all her fans in splits.

Helmed by Shakun Batra, the film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles.

The film is about the modern-day romance between adults and based on the complexities of relationships proved to be an “emotionally exhausting” experience for adults.

The film premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Deepika was recently seen in the aerial action thriller film ‘Fighter’ opposite Hrithik Roshan.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles and received good responses from the audience.

She will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ alongside south actor Prabhas.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and will hit the theatres on May 9, 2024.