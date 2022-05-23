Deepika Padukone reveals her retro side in green polka-dotted jumpsuit

By ANI Published: Published Date - 11:15 AM, Mon - 23 May 22

Mumbai: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is making the nation proud at Cannes 2022. She has been attending the Cannes Film Festival for years, representing the cosmetic brand L’Oreal. Jury member Deepika Padukone has been consistently sharing her stunning looks.

The ‘Padmaavat’ actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a new picture and a video. She smiled while striking some candid poses in front of the camera.

Her Sunday outfit was a stunning Louis Vuitton green jumpsuit with white polka dots all over it. She accessorized her look with silver jewellery such as a chain, hoop earrings, and a bracelet.

Deepika’s makeup was flawless, and her brown lip colour complemented her look even more. Her hair was pulled back in a messy ponytail, and she completed the look with a pair of white stiletto heels.

Earlier, during the inauguration of the India pavilion at Cannes 2022 on Wednesday, she spoke about how Indian cinema has come a long way.

“I feel we have a long way to go as a country. I feel really proud to be here as an Indian and to be representing the country. But when we look back at 75 Years of Cannes, I have said earlier also that there have been only a handful of Indian films, and Indian talent that has been able to make it and I feel like collectively as a nation today we have it,” she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film ‘Pathaan’. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, will also star John Abraham. She will also be seen sharing the screen for the first time with Hrithik Roshan in ‘Fighter’, which will be released in September of next year.