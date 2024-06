Deepika upsets top seed Anjali

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 June 2024, 11:36 PM

Hyderabad: V Deepika secured an upset victory over top seed Anjali Semwal in the women’s event of the ongoing NMDC Telangana Squash Open at Game point HiTech and Hyderabad Golf Club on Thursday.

Results: Women: V Deepika bt Anjali Semwal 11-8, 2-11, 9-11, 11-5, 11-3; Aradhya Porwal bt Tara Shahani 11-0, 11-2, 11-1; Sehar Nayar bt Rani Gupta 11-2, 11-2, 11-4; Aryaa Dwivedi bt Urwashi Dhar 11-2, 11-5, 11-6; Men: Kunal Singh bt Adeev Devaiah 11-13, 11-9, 11-1, 11-4; Gurveer Singh bt Atul Kumar Yadav 11-5, 8-11, 11-6, 7-11, 11-9; Vedansh Kushwaha bt Prithvi Singh 11-8, 3-11, 9-11, 12-10, 10-12 Ravi Dixit bt Deepak Tiwari 9-11, 6-11, 7-11