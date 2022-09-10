Deepika’s sister Anisha reacts to Ranveer Singh’s emotional moment on stage

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:09 PM, Sat - 10 September 22

The show premiered on September 9 on Colors and Filmfare’s Facebook page. Ranveer won the Best Actor award for his sports drama 83.

Hyderabad: The 67th Filmfare Awards were a night to remember, honouring the artistic and technical brilliance of Hindi cinema with the best Bollywood talent gathered under one roof. And Ranveer Singh‘s winning speech stands out to be one of the most endearing and must-see moments in the show.

The show premiered on September 9 on Colors and Filmfare’s Facebook page. Ranveer won the Best Actor award for his sports drama 83. During his acceptance speech, the Gully-boy actor got teary-eyed as he spoke about how surreal it feels to be living his dream. He thanked his parents and also made a special mention of his wife Deepika Padukone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

“Everything that happens in my life is beyond my wildest imagination. Most of the time, I can’t even believe that I am here, doing this, standing in front of you all. I am in disbelief every day that I became an actor. It’s a miracle!” he said.

Ranveer referred to Deepika as his ‘Laxmi” and brought her onto the stage. “Mere ghar me Laxmi hai. Here’s the secret to my success,” he said. “Ranveer Singh powered by Deepika Padukone,” he sweetly added and kissed her.

The video left Deepika’s Anisha Padukone teary-eyed, as she commented, “Who is cutting them damn onions?” to the video, adding a heart emoji. Several netizens were even moved by the video. Check out the reactions here:

Same same. Anisha Padukone commented under Ranveer's instagram reel . We love you @RanveerOfficial Keep winning champ #RanveerSingh 🧿🙏👍 pic.twitter.com/zEXOB5yQyG — Versatile Fan (@versatilefan) September 10, 2022

What a beautiful beautiful man … ALL HEART ♥️♥️♥️ No one like you @RanveerOfficial #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/GuD2nuZmGs — Prowling Toyger (@Ishabgg) September 10, 2022