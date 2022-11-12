DEET: Hiring sales executives, financial planners

The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day.
One More Goal Pvt Ltd
Role: Sales Consultant (only women)
Location: Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
Vacancies: 4
Qualification: Any graduate
Skills: Excellent English communication
Experience: Freshers to 3 years in automobile sales
Salary: Rs 1.8 LPA for freshers, salary based on previous CTC for experienced
Contact: 9652867807, hr@onemoregoal.in
Byju’s – Think & Learn Pvt Ltd
Position: Business Development Associate – Direct Sales (On- Field)
Location: Across India
Qualification: Any graduate
Working days: 5 days’ work week (Saturday, Sunday mandatory working)
Salary: Up to Rs 9 lakh per annum after completion of 6 weeks of training period
Contact: baddigam.nikitha@byjus.com
Accelathon Business Solutions (For Vijetha Developers)
Position: Telecalling Executives (Real Estate)
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Salary: Rs 15,000-Rs 25,000 a month with incentives
Location: Nagole
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 9959675568 (WhatsApp), hiring@absol.tech
Oryoki Health Card
Position: Sales Manager/ Head
Experience: 3-10 years
Salary: Up to Rs 10 LPA
Qualification: Any degree
Location: Hyderabad, Bengaluru
Vacancies: 5
Requirements: Should have 2-wheeler with driver licence
Skills: Good communication
Contact: 9346452934
NeemsBoro Farms
Position: Telecallers
Experience: 1-2 years
Salary: Rs 10,000/month
Qualification: Class XII and above
Vacancies: 5
Languages: Telugu, Hindi, English
Contact: 9703151101
Sresta Organics
Position: Store Executive
Experience: Minimum 6 months in FMCG
Requirement: Bike & licence mandatory
Location: Kothapet, Nalagandla, Chandanagar
Salary: Rs 15,000 take-home
Contact: 970167898, faisal.k@srestaorganic.com
LIC India
Position: Financial Planner
Qualification: Minimum SSC
Location: Peddapalli
Age: 23-24 years
Skills: Minimum computer knowledge
Contact: 8639244807
SantaIndia
Position: Telecallers/Retention Executive
Salary: Up to Rs 13K-15K (in-hand), PF, ESIC, incentives
Qualification: Class XII or above
Freshers can apply
Contact: 9811025640
ParadigmIT
Position: Corporate Sales Executive
Experience: 1 year in any B2B, enterprise, field sales
Qualification: Any degree
Salary: Rs 27,050/month
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 10
Contact: 8886660788
SantaIndia
Position: Senior Sales Executive
(Hiring for reputed Telecom Company – Vodafone Idea Limited Process)
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Class XII or any graduate
Salary: Rs 20k-23k per month
Freshers willing to work on field with good personality can also apply
Contact: 9811025640
Chai Point
Position: Store Team Member
Qualification: SSC and above
Salary: Rs 11,880 a month, ESIC, PF, yearly bonus
Age: 18-28
Locations: Hitec City, Kondapur, Abids, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, Shamshabad, AS Rao Nagar
Vacancies: 40
Contact: 92907 90295, vikas.singh@chaipoint.com
Sukhii Group
Position: Telecallers
Education: Any degree/PG fresher/experience
Salary: As per industry standards, PF, medical, performance incentive
Location: Hyderabad
Skill: Good communication
Contact: hr@sukhii.group
Quality-Matrix
Position: Test Engineers/ QAs/ SMEs/Technical Leads
Qualification: Any graduate
Skills: API along with mobile testing, automation, Functional, Selenium with Appium, Rest Assured, Mobile, Android, IOS Developer
Experience: 4-6 years of similar experience
Salary: As per norms
Location: Hyderabad/Bengaluru
Looking for immediate joiners
Work from office only
Contact: 9618341931
Rysun Jewels
Position: HR Recruiters
Skills: Good communication skills in Hindi & English. Fluency a must
Requirement: Bike and licence
Job Description: Expert in HR strategy making, understanding JDs and hiring candidates as per company requirement and norms. Expert in using job portals. Job posting/shortlisting candidate from vast pool, calling candidate for F2F round of interview. Taking preliminary round of interview, coordinating and scheduling final round of interviews with company directors and negotiating salaries
Note: 50% office sitting work, other 50% visiting colleges and institutes every day
Experience: 2 years of (non-IT) recruitment must
Vacancies: 2
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 7337399700
Hiringhood
Position: Product Sales Specialist
Qualification: BTech/MBA
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Should have good communication skills
Contact: 9154993643
