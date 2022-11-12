DEET: Hiring sales executives, financial planners

The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day.

Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com). Job seekers who wish to apply for the jobs below should download, register and create a profile on the DEET app. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or one can sign up on the website —www.tsdeet.com.

One More Goal Pvt Ltd

Role: Sales Consultant (only women)

Location: Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Vacancies: 4

Qualification: Any graduate

Skills: Excellent English communication

Experience: Freshers to 3 years in automobile sales

Salary: Rs 1.8 LPA for freshers, salary based on previous CTC for experienced

Contact: 9652867807, hr@onemoregoal.in

Byju’s – Think & Learn Pvt Ltd

Position: Business Development Associate – Direct Sales (On- Field)

Location: Across India

Qualification: Any graduate

Working days: 5 days’ work week (Saturday, Sunday mandatory working)

Salary: Up to Rs 9 lakh per annum after completion of 6 weeks of training period

Contact: baddigam.nikitha@byjus.com

Accelathon Business Solutions (For Vijetha Developers)

Position: Telecalling Executives (Real Estate)

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Salary: Rs 15,000-Rs 25,000 a month with incentives

Location: Nagole

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 9959675568 (WhatsApp), hiring@absol.tech

Oryoki Health Card

Position: Sales Manager/ Head

Experience: 3-10 years

Salary: Up to Rs 10 LPA

Qualification: Any degree

Location: Hyderabad, Bengaluru

Vacancies: 5

Requirements: Should have 2-wheeler with driver licence

Skills: Good communication

Contact: 9346452934

NeemsBoro Farms

Position: Telecallers

Experience: 1-2 years

Salary: Rs 10,000/month

Qualification: Class XII and above

Vacancies: 5

Languages: Telugu, Hindi, English

Contact: 9703151101

Sresta Organics

Position: Store Executive

Experience: Minimum 6 months in FMCG

Requirement: Bike & licence mandatory

Location: Kothapet, Nalagandla, Chandanagar

Salary: Rs 15,000 take-home

Contact: 970167898, faisal.k@srestaorganic.com

LIC India

Position: Financial Planner

Qualification: Minimum SSC

Location: Peddapalli

Age: 23-24 years

Skills: Minimum computer knowledge

Contact: 8639244807

SantaIndia

Position: Telecallers/Retention Executive

Salary: Up to Rs 13K-15K (in-hand), PF, ESIC, incentives

Qualification: Class XII or above

Freshers can apply

Contact: 9811025640

ParadigmIT

Position: Corporate Sales Executive

Experience: 1 year in any B2B, enterprise, field sales

Qualification: Any degree

Salary: Rs 27,050/month

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 10

Contact: 8886660788

SantaIndia

Position: Senior Sales Executive

(Hiring for reputed Telecom Company – Vodafone Idea Limited Process)

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Class XII or any graduate

Salary: Rs 20k-23k per month

Freshers willing to work on field with good personality can also apply

Contact: 9811025640

Chai Point

Position: Store Team Member

Qualification: SSC and above

Salary: Rs 11,880 a month, ESIC, PF, yearly bonus

Age: 18-28

Locations: Hitec City, Kondapur, Abids, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, Shamshabad, AS Rao Nagar

Vacancies: 40

Contact: 92907 90295, vikas.singh@chaipoint.com

Sukhii Group

Position: Telecallers

Education: Any degree/PG fresher/experience

Salary: As per industry standards, PF, medical, performance incentive

Location: Hyderabad

Skill: Good communication

Contact: hr@sukhii.group

Quality-Matrix

Position: Test Engineers/ QAs/ SMEs/Technical Leads

Qualification: Any graduate

Skills: API along with mobile testing, automation, Functional, Selenium with Appium, Rest Assured, Mobile, Android, IOS Developer

Experience: 4-6 years of similar experience

Salary: As per norms

Location: Hyderabad/Bengaluru

Looking for immediate joiners

Work from office only

Contact: 9618341931

Rysun Jewels

Position: HR Recruiters

Skills: Good communication skills in Hindi & English. Fluency a must

Requirement: Bike and licence

Job Description: Expert in HR strategy making, understanding JDs and hiring candidates as per company requirement and norms. Expert in using job portals. Job posting/shortlisting candidate from vast pool, calling candidate for F2F round of interview. Taking preliminary round of interview, coordinating and scheduling final round of interviews with company directors and negotiating salaries

Note: 50% office sitting work, other 50% visiting colleges and institutes every day

Experience: 2 years of (non-IT) recruitment must

Vacancies: 2

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 7337399700

Hiringhood

Position: Product Sales Specialist

Qualification: BTech/MBA

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Should have good communication skills

Contact: 9154993643

