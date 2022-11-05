| Looking For Job Deet Is Here To Help You 2

Looking for job? DEET is here to help you

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:45 AM, Sat - 5 November 22

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day.

Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com). Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.

If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume “Workruit Resume Builder” is the key and you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it. Download Workruit Resume Builder app using this link: bit.ly/instantresume

Quality-Matrix

Position: Test Engineers, QA’s, SME’s, & Technical Leads

Qualification: Any Graduate

Skills: API along with Mobile testing, Automation, Functional, Selenium with Appium, Rest Assured, Mobile, Android, IOS Developer

Experience: 4 to 6 years of any similar experience

Salary: As per norms

Location: Hyderabad & Bangalore

Looking for Immediate joiners

Contact: 9618341931

One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.

Role: Sales Consultant – Only Female

Location: Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Vacancies: 4

Qualification: Any Graduate

Skills: Excellent English communication

Experience: Freshers to 3 Years in automobile sales

Salary: Freshers- Rs 1.8LPA, & experienced- based on previous CTC

Contact: 9652867807, hr@onemoregoal.in

One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Car Sale Consultant/ Executive

Vacancies: 10

Qualification: Any graduate

Skills: Excellent English communication

Experience: Minimum 2.5 years in automobile sales (Premium Car showroom like Toyota, Hyundai, KIA, Honda,

Mahindra)

Salary: based on previous CTC

Location: Jubilee Hills

Contact: 9652867807, hr@onemoregoal.in

Byju’s – Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Business Development Associate – Direct Sales (On- Field)

Location: Across India

Qualification: Any graduate

Working Days: 5 days’ work week (Saturday and Sunday mandatory working)

Salary: Up to Rs 9 lakh per annum after the completion of 6 weeks of training period.

Contact: baddigam.nikitha@byjus.com

KS Bakers

Position: Customer Service Associate

Qualification: 10th pass

Salary: Rs 1L-2L/- annum

Job Description: Candidates have to sell and deal with the customers

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 7997055511

Accelathon Business Solutions (For Vijetha Developers)

Position: Telecalling Executives (Real Estate)

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Salary: Rs 15,000 – 25,000 month Incentives

Location: Nagole

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 9959675568 (WhatsApp), hiring@absol.tech

Accura Network Marketing Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Service Technician

Qualification: Not required

Salary: above Rs 11,000 Incentives

Experience: Not required

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancy: 1

Contact: 9246521029

Oryoki Health Card

Position: Sales Manager/ Head

Experience: 3-10 years

Salary: up to Rs 10 LPA

Qualification: Any degree

Location: Hyderabad & Bangalore

Vacancies: 5

Requirements: Should have 2 wheeler with a driver license

Skills: Good communication

Contact: 9346452934

NeemsBoro Farms

Position: Telecallers

Experience: 1-2 years

Salary: Rs 10,000 /month

Qualification: 12th and above

Vacancies: 5

Languages: Telugu, Hindi, & English

Contact: 9703151101

SunPharma Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Executives

Vacancies: 13

Salary: Rs 18,000 month

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 0-2 years

Qualification: ITI & Diploma

Contact: 8639174581

Sresta Organics

Position: Store executive

Experience: Minimum 6 months in FMCG

Requirement: Bike & license is mandatory

Office location: Kothapet, Nalagandla, Chandanagar

Salary: Rs 15,000 take home

Contact: 970167898, faisal.k@srestaorganic.com

Beyond Square

Position: Sales Support Executive

Experience: 0-2 years

Qualification: B.Com

Office location: Hyderabad & Secunderabad

Salary: Rs 15,000/month take home

Mobile: 9849494940

LIC India

Job Role: Financial planner

Qualification: Minimum SSC

Location: Peddapalli

Age: 23-24 years

Skills: Should have minimum computer knowledge

Contact: 8639244807

Yannick Tech Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Delivery Boys

Experience: Not required

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs 13,000 month PF & ESI

Qualification: Not required

Contact: 9133131989

SantaIndia

Position: Telecallers/ Retention Executive

Salary : Up to Rs13K to 15K (in hand) PF ESIC Incentives

Qualification: 12th pass or above

Freshers can apply

Contact: 9811025640

ParadigmIT

Position: Corporate Sales Executive

Experience: 1 years of any B2B Sales, Enterprise sales, Field sales

Qualification: Any degree

Salary: Rs 27,050/month

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 10

Contact: 8886660788

SantaIndia

Position: Senior Sales Executive

(Hiring for reputed Telecom Company – Vodafone Idea Limited Process)

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: 12th or any graduate

Salary: Rs 20,000 – 23,000 month

Freshers willing to work on field with good personality can also apply

Contact: 9811025640

PMJ Gems & Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Management Trainee Role

Qualification: MBA- Finance/Marketing (2021 & 2022 pass outs)

Salary: up to Rs 4L Benefits

Language: English, Hindi, and Telugu (preferred)

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 10

Contact: venkatrao.t@pmjjewels.com

Chai Point

Position: Store Team Member

Qualification: SSC and above

Salary: Rs 11,880/ month ESIC PF yearly Bonus

Age: 18-28 years

Locations: Hitec City, Kondapur, Abids, Banjara hills, Gachibowli, Shamshabad, AS Rao Nagar

Vacancies: 40

Contact: 92907 90295, vikas.singh@chaipoint.com

VTekis Consultancy

Position: International Voice & Non Voice Process

Vacancies: 2,000

Experience: Freshers / 0 to 4 years

Location: Hyderabad and Bangalore

Qualification: 12th / 2nd PUC or 3 years of diploma from a recognized university

Salary: Rs 13,000- INR 30,000 month

Contact: 6363294377, 7013350327

Sukhii Group

Position: Telecallers

Education: Any Degree/ PG Fresher/ Experience

Salary: As per industry standard PF Medical Performance Incentive

Location: Hyderabad

Skill: Good Communication

Contact: hr@sukhii.group

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com