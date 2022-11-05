Friday, Nov 4, 2022
Home | Columns | Looking For Job Deet Is Here To Help You 2

Looking for job? DEET is here to help you

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 12:45 AM, Sat - 5 November 22
Looking for job? DEET is here to help you
The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs,

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day.

Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com). Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.

If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume “Workruit Resume Builder” is the key and you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it. Download Workruit Resume Builder app using this link: bit.ly/instantresume

Quality-Matrix

Position: Test Engineers, QA’s, SME’s, & Technical Leads
Qualification: Any Graduate
Skills: API along with Mobile testing, Automation, Functional, Selenium with Appium, Rest Assured, Mobile, Android, IOS Developer
Experience: 4 to 6 years of any similar experience
Salary: As per norms
Location: Hyderabad & Bangalore
Looking for Immediate joiners
Contact: 9618341931

One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.

Role: Sales Consultant – Only Female
Location: Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
Vacancies: 4
Qualification: Any Graduate
Skills: Excellent English communication
Experience: Freshers to 3 Years in automobile sales
Salary: Freshers- Rs 1.8LPA, & experienced- based on previous CTC
Contact: 9652867807, hr@onemoregoal.in

One More Goal Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Car Sale Consultant/ Executive
Vacancies: 10
Qualification: Any graduate
Skills: Excellent English communication
Experience: Minimum 2.5 years in automobile sales (Premium Car showroom like Toyota, Hyundai, KIA, Honda,
Mahindra)
Salary: based on previous CTC
Location: Jubilee Hills
Contact: 9652867807, hr@onemoregoal.in

Byju’s – Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Business Development Associate – Direct Sales (On- Field)
Location: Across India
Qualification: Any graduate
Working Days: 5 days’ work week (Saturday and Sunday mandatory working)
Salary: Up to Rs 9 lakh per annum after the completion of 6 weeks of training period.
Contact: baddigam.nikitha@byjus.com

KS Bakers

Position: Customer Service Associate
Qualification: 10th pass
Salary: Rs 1L-2L/- annum
Job Description: Candidates have to sell and deal with the customers
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 7997055511

Accelathon Business Solutions (For Vijetha Developers)

Position: Telecalling Executives (Real Estate)
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Salary: Rs 15,000 – 25,000 month Incentives
Location: Nagole
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 9959675568 (WhatsApp), hiring@absol.tech

Accura Network Marketing Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Service Technician
Qualification: Not required
Salary: above Rs 11,000 Incentives
Experience: Not required
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancy: 1
Contact: 9246521029

Oryoki Health Card

Position: Sales Manager/ Head
Experience: 3-10 years
Salary: up to Rs 10 LPA
Qualification: Any degree
Location: Hyderabad & Bangalore
Vacancies: 5
Requirements: Should have 2 wheeler with a driver license
Skills: Good communication
Contact: 9346452934

NeemsBoro Farms

Position: Telecallers
Experience: 1-2 years
Salary: Rs 10,000 /month
Qualification: 12th and above
Vacancies: 5
Languages: Telugu, Hindi, & English
Contact: 9703151101

SunPharma Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Executives
Vacancies: 13
Salary: Rs 18,000 month
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 0-2 years
Qualification: ITI & Diploma
Contact: 8639174581

Sresta Organics

Position: Store executive
Experience: Minimum 6 months in FMCG
Requirement: Bike & license is mandatory
Office location: Kothapet, Nalagandla, Chandanagar
Salary: Rs 15,000 take home
Contact: 970167898, faisal.k@srestaorganic.com

Beyond Square

Position: Sales Support Executive
Experience: 0-2 years
Qualification: B.Com
Office location: Hyderabad & Secunderabad
Salary: Rs 15,000/month take home
Mobile: 9849494940

LIC India

Job Role: Financial planner
Qualification: Minimum SSC
Location: Peddapalli
Age: 23-24 years
Skills: Should have minimum computer knowledge
Contact: 8639244807

Yannick Tech Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Delivery Boys
Experience: Not required
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Rs 13,000 month PF & ESI
Qualification: Not required
Contact: 9133131989

SantaIndia

Position: Telecallers/ Retention Executive
Salary : Up to Rs13K to 15K (in hand) PF ESIC Incentives
Qualification: 12th pass or above
Freshers can apply
Contact: 9811025640

ParadigmIT

Position: Corporate Sales Executive
Experience: 1 years of any B2B Sales, Enterprise sales, Field sales
Qualification: Any degree
Salary: Rs 27,050/month
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 10
Contact: 8886660788

SantaIndia

Position: Senior Sales Executive
(Hiring for reputed Telecom Company – Vodafone Idea Limited Process)
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: 12th or any graduate
Salary: Rs 20,000 – 23,000 month
Freshers willing to work on field with good personality can also apply
Contact: 9811025640

PMJ Gems & Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Management Trainee Role
Qualification: MBA- Finance/Marketing (2021 & 2022 pass outs)
Salary: up to Rs 4L Benefits
Language: English, Hindi, and Telugu (preferred)
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 10
Contact: venkatrao.t@pmjjewels.com

Chai Point

Position: Store Team Member
Qualification: SSC and above
Salary: Rs 11,880/ month ESIC PF yearly Bonus
Age: 18-28 years
Locations: Hitec City, Kondapur, Abids, Banjara hills, Gachibowli, Shamshabad, AS Rao Nagar
Vacancies: 40
Contact: 92907 90295, vikas.singh@chaipoint.com

VTekis Consultancy

Position: International Voice & Non Voice Process
Vacancies: 2,000
Experience: Freshers / 0 to 4 years
Location: Hyderabad and Bangalore
Qualification: 12th / 2nd PUC or 3 years of diploma from a recognized university
Salary: Rs 13,000- INR 30,000 month
Contact: 6363294377, 7013350327

Sukhii Group

Position: Telecallers
Education: Any Degree/ PG Fresher/ Experience
Salary: As per industry standard PF Medical Performance Incentive
Location: Hyderabad
Skill: Good Communication
Contact: hr@sukhii.group

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at
Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com
Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com

Related News

Latest News