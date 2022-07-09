DEET: Job openings in retail and telecom

Hyderabad: The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day. Workruit & DEET have over 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).
ARK FINSERV
Position: 50 telecallers
Qualification: Minimum inter
Salary: Best in industry
Skills: Minimum knowledge of system, Telugu, English and Hindi manageable
Location: Bagh Amberpet
Job description: Banking recovery, all types of recovery, outbound process.
Contact: 9493083018
KS Bakers
Position: Customer Service Associate
Qualification: Class XI pass
Salary: 1L-2L/ annum
Candidates have to sell and deal with customers in KS Bakers outlets
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 7997055511
Accelathon Business Solutions (For Vijetha Developers)
Position: Telecalling executives (Real Estate)
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Salary: 15,000 – 25,000 with incentives
Location: Nagole
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 9959675568 – only WhatsApp. Mail your resume to hiring@absol.tech
Accura Networks Marketing
Position: Service technician
Qualification: Not required
Salary: 11k above incentives
Experience: Not required
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancy: 1
Contact: 9246521029
Shriram Life Insurance
Position: Senior HR executive
Experience: 1-3 years (candidates should be from BPO)
Job description: Support Organisation in recruitment, onboarding, induction, managing attendance,
statutory compliance and mediclaims
Vacancies: 2
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 9381055942, send your CV to vinodkumar.j@shriramlife.in
Sukhii Group
Position: Telecallers
Education: Any Degree/PG Fresher/Experience
Salary: As per industry standards, along with PF, medical, performance incentives
Location: Hyderabad
Good communication skills required
Contact: hr@sukhii.group
HiCare
Position: Pest control technicians
Experience: Fresher or 6 months in pest control stream
Qualification: SSC/Inter
Salary: 11k/month ESI & PF incentives, referral amount, petrol conveyance
Location: Sri Nagar Colony, Vikrampuri (Secunderabad), Kukatpally
Bike & licence mandatory
Vacancies: 20
Contact: 7386908352
Vispo Business Solutions
Position: Telesales
Experience: 0-1 years
Salary: Rs 10,000-12,000
Qualification: Any degree/graduate
Age: Below 35
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com
Vispo Business Solutions
Position: Data entry executive
Experience: 0-1 years
Salary: Rs 10,000-12,000
Qualification: Any degree/graduate
Age: Below 35
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com
iMark Developers
Position: Graphic designer
Experience: 2 years (min 6 months-1 years, preferably in real estate)
Salary: As per last CTC
Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in any field
Skills required: Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, Photoshop, Corel Draw, Premier, After Effects,
Illustrator, graphic designing, video editing
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Contact: krupa@imark.in
LIC India
Position: Financial planner
Qualification: Min SSC
Location: Peddapalli
Age: 23-24 yrs
Minimum computer knowledge
Contact: 8639244807
Yannick Tech Systems Pvt LTD
Position: Delivery boys
Experience: Not required
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Rs 13,000/month with PF and ESI
Qualification: Not Required
Contact: 9133131989
SantaIndia
Position: Telecallers or retention executive
Salary: Up to Rs 13k-15k (in-hand) with PF, ESIC incentives
Qualification: Clas XII pass or above, freshers can apply
Contact: 9811025640
paradigmIT
Position: Corporate sales executive
Experience: 1 year in any B2B, enterprise or field sales
Qualification: Any degree
Salary: Rs 27,050/month
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 10
Contact: 8886660788
SantaIndia
Position: Field support engineer
Hiring for reputed broadband company
Freshers/experienced male candidates required from Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad
Qualification: B.Tech (electronics and communication)
Salary: Rs 16,000 with PF and ESI
CCNA/MCSA certification or training will be a plus
Contact: 9811025640
SantaIndia
Position: Sr. sales executive
Hiring for reputed telecom company (Vodafone Idea Limited Process)
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Class XII or any graduate
Salary: Rs 20,000-23,000 in-hand
Fresher’s willing to work in field with good personality can also apply
Contact: 9811025640
PMJ Gems & Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Management trainee
Qualification: MBA- Finance/Marketing (eligible 2021, 2022 passouts)
Salary: Up to Rs 4 lakh benefits
Language: English, Hindi, Telugu (preferred)
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 10
Contact: venkatrao.t@pmjjewels.com
Rysun Jewels & Kris International
Designation: Sales and marketing
Qualification: Any graduate/degree
Hindi & English – Fluency mustBike & Licence – Must
Salary range: 18K- 27K
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 8
Contact: 7337399700
Max-Retail Ltd
Position: Customer relationship executive
Experience: 1-4 years
Qualification: Any graduate
Salary: As per company norms
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 15
Contact: polamarasetty.avinash@landmarkgroup.in
Lifestyle International
Position: Customer relationship executive
Experience: 1-4 years
Qualification: Any graduate
Salary: As per company norms
Location: AP & Telangana
Vacancies: 15
Contact: 9032227630
One More Goal Pvt Ltd
Position: Project manager
Experience: 2-4 years
Qualification: Any graduate
Salary: As per company norms
Location: AP & Telangana
Vacancies: 15
Contact: 9032227630
Chai Point
Position: Store Team Member (F&B)
Qualification: SSC and above/Intermediate/Hotel Management
Salary: Rs 11,880 take-home with ESIC, PF, yearly bonus
Shifts available: Day & Night
Age: 18-28
Locations: Hitec City, Kondapur, Abids, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, Shamshabad, AS Rao Nagar
Vacancies: 40
Contact: 92907 90295/ vikas.singh@chaipoint.com
