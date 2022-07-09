DEET: Job openings in retail and telecom

By Dinesh Macharla Published: Published Date - 12:30 AM, Sat - 9 July 22

Hyderabad: The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day. Workruit & DEET have over 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).

Job seekers, who wish to apply for the below jobs, should download, register and create a profile on the DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or one can sign up on www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.

ARK FINSERV

Position: 50 telecallers

Qualification: Minimum inter

Salary: Best in industry

Skills: Minimum knowledge of system, Telugu, English and Hindi manageable

Location: Bagh Amberpet

Job description: Banking recovery, all types of recovery, outbound process.

Contact: 9493083018

KS Bakers

Position: Customer Service Associate

Qualification: Class XI pass

Salary: 1L-2L/ annum

Candidates have to sell and deal with customers in KS Bakers outlets

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 7997055511

Accelathon Business Solutions (For Vijetha Developers)

Position: Telecalling executives (Real Estate)

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Salary: 15,000 – 25,000 with incentives

Location: Nagole

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 9959675568 – only WhatsApp. Mail your resume to hiring@absol.tech

Accura Networks Marketing

Position: Service technician

Qualification: Not required

Salary: 11k above incentives

Experience: Not required

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancy: 1

Contact: 9246521029

Shriram Life Insurance

Position: Senior HR executive

Experience: 1-3 years (candidates should be from BPO)

Job description: Support Organisation in recruitment, onboarding, induction, managing attendance,

statutory compliance and mediclaims

Vacancies: 2

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9381055942, send your CV to vinodkumar.j@shriramlife.in

Sukhii Group

Position: Telecallers

Education: Any Degree/PG Fresher/Experience

Salary: As per industry standards, along with PF, medical, performance incentives

Location: Hyderabad

Good communication skills required

Contact: hr@sukhii.group

HiCare

Position: Pest control technicians

Experience: Fresher or 6 months in pest control stream

Qualification: SSC/Inter

Salary: 11k/month ESI & PF incentives, referral amount, petrol conveyance

Location: Sri Nagar Colony, Vikrampuri (Secunderabad), Kukatpally

Bike & licence mandatory

Vacancies: 20

Contact: 7386908352

Vispo Business Solutions

Position: Telesales

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: Rs 10,000-12,000

Qualification: Any degree/graduate

Age: Below 35

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

Vispo Business Solutions

Position: Data entry executive

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: Rs 10,000-12,000

Qualification: Any degree/graduate

Age: Below 35

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

iMark Developers

Position: Graphic designer

Experience: 2 years (min 6 months-1 years, preferably in real estate)

Salary: As per last CTC

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in any field

Skills required: Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, Photoshop, Corel Draw, Premier, After Effects,

Illustrator, graphic designing, video editing

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Contact: krupa@imark.in

LIC India

Position: Financial planner

Qualification: Min SSC

Location: Peddapalli

Age: 23-24 yrs

Minimum computer knowledge

Contact: 8639244807

Yannick Tech Systems Pvt LTD

Position: Delivery boys

Experience: Not required

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs 13,000/month with PF and ESI

Qualification: Not Required

Contact: 9133131989

SantaIndia

Position: Telecallers or retention executive

Salary: Up to Rs 13k-15k (in-hand) with PF, ESIC incentives

Qualification: Clas XII pass or above, freshers can apply

Contact: 9811025640

paradigmIT

Position: Corporate sales executive

Experience: 1 year in any B2B, enterprise or field sales

Qualification: Any degree

Salary: Rs 27,050/month

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 10

Contact: 8886660788

SantaIndia

Position: Field support engineer

Hiring for reputed broadband company

Freshers/experienced male candidates required from Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad

Qualification: B.Tech (electronics and communication)

Salary: Rs 16,000 with PF and ESI

CCNA/MCSA certification or training will be a plus

Contact: 9811025640

SantaIndia

Position: Sr. sales executive

Hiring for reputed telecom company (Vodafone Idea Limited Process)

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Class XII or any graduate

Salary: Rs 20,000-23,000 in-hand

Fresher’s willing to work in field with good personality can also apply

Contact: 9811025640

PMJ Gems & Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Management trainee

Qualification: MBA- Finance/Marketing (eligible 2021, 2022 passouts)

Salary: Up to Rs 4 lakh benefits

Language: English, Hindi, Telugu (preferred)

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 10

Contact: venkatrao.t@pmjjewels.com

Rysun Jewels & Kris International

Designation: Sales and marketing

Qualification: Any graduate/degree

Hindi & English – Fluency mustBike & Licence – Must

Salary range: 18K- 27K

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 8

Contact: 7337399700

Max-Retail Ltd

Position: Customer relationship executive

Experience: 1-4 years

Qualification: Any graduate

Salary: As per company norms

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 15

Contact: polamarasetty.avinash@landmarkgroup.in

Lifestyle International

Position: Customer relationship executive

Experience: 1-4 years

Qualification: Any graduate

Salary: As per company norms

Location: AP & Telangana

Vacancies: 15

Contact: 9032227630

One More Goal Pvt Ltd

Position: Project manager

Experience: 2-4 years

Qualification: Any graduate

Salary: As per company norms

Location: AP & Telangana

Vacancies: 15

Contact: 9032227630

Chai Point

Position: Store Team Member (F&B)

Qualification: SSC and above/Intermediate/Hotel Management

Salary: Rs 11,880 take-home with ESIC, PF, yearly bonus

Shifts available: Day & Night

Age: 18-28

Locations: Hitec City, Kondapur, Abids, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, Shamshabad, AS Rao Nagar

Vacancies: 40

Contact: 92907 90295/ vikas.singh@chaipoint.com

For any queries (or) details, contact us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com