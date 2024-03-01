Defence ministry seals procurement deals worth Rs 39,125 crore

Two contracts were firmed up with Larsen & Toubro Limited for the procurement of close-in weapon system (CIWS) and high-power radar.

By PTI Published Date - 1 March 2024, 03:04 PM

Ministry of Defence (MoD) signed five major capital acquisition contracts worth Rs 39,125.39 crore in New Delhi on Friday.

New Delhi: The defence ministry on Friday inked five military procurement deals worth Rs 39,125 crore. Of the five contracts, one was with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for procurement of aero-engines for MiG-29 aircraft, according to the ministry.

Two contracts were firmed up with Larsen & Toubro Limited for the procurement of close-in weapon system (CIWS) and high-power radar.

Two other deals were finalised with BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited for the procurement of BrahMos missiles.

“These deals will further strengthen indigenous capabilities, save foreign exchange and reduce dependency on foreign-origin equipment manufacturers in future,” the ministry said.