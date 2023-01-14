Defying official ban, cock-fights galore in Andhra Pradesh

Notwithstanding the official ban, cock-fights are being organised in Andhra Pradesh as part of Sankranti festivities
Visakhapatnam: Notwithstanding the official ban, cock-fights are being organised in Andhra Pradesh as part of Sankranti festivities, and betting to the tune of crores of rupees is said to be taking place.
At some places, the organisers even displayed the cock-fights live on digital screens while some others conducted them in closed premises, engaging bouncers for security.
Police and revenue staff stopped the cock-fights at many areas but at some places, ironically, they were conducted close to the police station and revenue offices.
Razole legislator Rapaka Varaprasad was said to have spoken encouragingly of the cock-fights, noting that it was part of Sankranti tradition and the government would take care of it.