| Delhi Aap Bjp Mlas Accuse Each Other Of Corruption Stage Separate Protests At Assembly Premises

Delhi: AAP, BJP MLAs accuse each other of corruption, stage separate protests at Assembly premises

By PTI Published: Published Date - 09:18 AM, Tue - 30 August 22

Photo: Twitter Ruling Aam Aadmi Party's MLAs and opposition legislators from the BJP camped the whole night at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha amid an ongoing war of words between the two parties over allegations of corruption.

While the AAP MLAs are pressing for a probe against Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena in a six-year-old case, the BJP leaders demanded the sacking of ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain.

The AAP has accused Saxena of pressuring two of his subordinates to get demonetised currency notes worth Rs 1,400 crore exchange during his term as the Khadi and Village Industries Commission chairman in 2016.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party’s MLAs sang songs such as ‘Hum Honge Kamyaab’ and raised slogans against Saxena.

The development came days after Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and the AAP’s accusations that he was “interfering” in the city government’s work.

Holding placards, the AAP MLAs squatted near the Mahatma Gandhi statue, while BJP MLAs started their sit-in near the statues of Bhagat Singh, Raj Guru and Sukhdev inside the assembly premises.

The saffron party MLAs demanded that ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain be sacked.

None of the eight BJP MLAs were on Monday and Friday part of the proceedings of the Delhi Assembly’s special session as they were marshalled out of the House.

Alleging that the Delhi government was using the Assembly “to abuse the Centre”, the BJP said it will raise the issue with President Droupadi Murmu.