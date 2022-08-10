‘Mahatma Gandhi was an inspiration and motivation to entire world’

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:59 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

Hyderabad: Mahatma Gandhi was just not an Indian freedom fighter, but also an inspiration and motivation to the entire world, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said here on Wednesday.

He was speaking at a free screening for school children of Oscar winning film ‘Gandhi’ was held at BVK Multiplex in LB Nagar, in view of the Swatantra Vajrosthavalu being celebrated across the State from August 8 to 22.

Interacting with the children, Bhagwat elaborated the significance of independence in the history of India and stated that the freedom in many aspects citizens were enjoying was made possible by the blood, sweat and struggle of thousands of freedom fighters.

“But unlike other freedom fighters, Gandhiji chose to start the battle in non-violent way which made the dream of independence become possible,” he added.

He advised students to remember Gandhi’s inspiring non-violent freedom struggle as it would help them in life and in all competitive exams as well in the future.

The Rachakonda Police have planned various programmes including a 2K run, sports, games and competitions, in view of the Independence Day celebrations.