Delhi: Civic body urges citizens to register pets after rise in dog bite cases

By ANI Published: Published Date - 01:51 PM, Mon - 12 September 22

Under Section 399 of the Delhi Municipal Act 1957, it is mandatory to register all pet dogs with the municipal corporation.

New Delhi: Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Sunday urges the citizens to get their pet dogs registered in view of increasing dog bite incidents.

Under Section 399 of the Delhi Municipal Act 1957, it is mandatory to register all pet dogs with the municipal corporation. The section also gives power to the MCD to detain a dog found in a public place if a pet dog is not registered with the civic body.

There is also a provision for fining the pet owner and even prosecution.

A senior official of the Veterinary Department of MCD said, “the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act mandates registration of pet dogs with the civic body, but residents have remained reluctant to come forward to get their pets registered.” ”We appeal to citizens to get their pet dogs registered at the earliest, otherwise, appropriate action can be taken as per the DMC Act. The rule applies even to those who have adopted stray dogs as pets,” an MCD official said.

The officials further added “the registration process helps in maintaining the exact count of pet dogs that are rabies virus vaccinated in different zones. It will help in tracing a missing pet with the help of a registration number that the dog will sport. The purpose of the exercise is to prepare a database of pet dog owners, control illegal practices like unregistered dog breeding, and monitor pet’s vaccination schedules.” In order to facilitate pet owners, the MCD is providing a Convenient and Hassle-free online facility for dog registration. Through the online system, an applicant can register for a dog license by providing the relevant details in the application form available on the MCD portal mcdonline.nic.in.

The documents that needed to be submitted are an anti-rabies vaccination certificate, a photograph of the animal, residence proof and identity proof of the owner.