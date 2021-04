Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also quarantined himself, a Delhi government official said.

By | Published: 3:34 pm

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The chief minister’s wife Sunita Kejriwal has tested positive and is under home isolation, a Delhi government official said.

Kejriwal has also quarantined himself, he said.

