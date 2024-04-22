Delhi Court reserves order on BRS leader K Kavitha’s bail plea

The judge will continue hearing the arguments on a similar application filed by Kavitha in connection with the money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 April 2024, 06:29 PM

Hyderabad: The Special Court for CBI cases at Rouse Avenue in Delhi reserved the order on the bail plea moved by BRS MLC K Kavitha in connection with corruption case filed by CBI related to the Delhi excise policy case.

Special Judge for CBI and ED Kaveri Baweja reserved the order till May 2 after hearing arguments on the application from the counsels appearing for the CBI and the accused.

The judge will continue hearing the arguments on a similar application filed by Kavitha in connection with the money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate. Kavitha is in judicial custody in both the cases lodged by the ED and the CBI.

The CBI had arrested her from Tihar Jail, where she was lodged after her arrest by the ED in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

The CBI is probing alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government’s excise policy, while the ED is investigating the money laundering aspect.