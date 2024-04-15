Kavitha sent to judicial remand till April 23

15 April 2024

Hyderabad: The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Monday sent BRS MLC K Kavitha to judicial custody till April 23 in connection with a corruption case linked to the Delhi excise policy case. She was produced before the court on the expiry of her three-day police custody granted earlier.

Though the CBI sought 14-day judicial remand, the Special Court awarded only nine days of judicial custody. The CBI argued that Kavitha did not cooperate with them during the interrogation in connection with the case.

Speaking to media after coming out of the court, Kavitha said she was not in CBI custody, but the BJP custody. “The CBI is asking the same questions that are being said by the BJP in public. There is nothing new. They have been asking the same questions repeatedly for the last two years,” she said.

The BRS leader was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 15 and sent to judicial custody after the ED questioned her in connection with the money laundering case linked to the excise policy case. She has been lodged in Tihar jail where the CBI arrested her on corruption charges in connection with the Delhi excise policy case on April 11. She was placed in CBI remand for three days and has been now sent to judicial custody.