Delhi court takes cognizance of charge sheet filed in Swiss woman murder case

By ANI Published Date - 15 January 2024, 05:38 PM

New Delhi: Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court on Monday took cognizance of the charge sheet filed in the Swiss woman murder case.

Delhi police had arrested the accused Gurpreet Singh in October 2023.

In this case, police arrested Gurpreet Singh for allegedly murdering Swiss woman Nina Berger. He was arrested on October 21.

Metropolitan Magistrate Divanshu Sajlan took cognizance of the charge sheet filed under sections 302, 201, 404, 482, and 411 against accused Gurpreet Singh alias Mandeep Singh.

The court also committed the case to the court of Principal District and Sessions judge. The court has directed to produce of the accused before the district judge on January 30, 2024.

Delhi police have filed a 1,000-page charge sheet under sections related to murder, destruction of evidence etc.

Delhi Police has invoked the following sections 302 (murder), 201 (disappearance of evidence), 404 (Misappropriating or using the property of a deceased person), 482 (punishment for using false property marks), 411 (found in possession of stolen property).

As per Delhi police, an unidentified woman’s body found near the wall of an MCD school located in Tilak Nagar was that of a Swiss national, police said on Saturday, adding that the accused has been arrested.Police had also seized the car used in the commission of the crime by the accused.

Following the murder, as per police sources, accused Gurpreet dumped the body in the same car on a roadside.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed that he had met the woman through a social media networking website four years ago.

“The meeting, which took place three to four years ago, turned into a friendship, and the accused fell in love with the girl. However, the girl had another boyfriend, which did not go down well with the accused,” police said.

“The accused called the girl from Switzerland to India on the pretext of meeting her and then tied the girl’s hands and legs with a chain, saying that he would give her a surprise in 10 minutes and choked her to death,” police added.

According to the police, the accused had purchased a car by showing the ID of another girl and dumped the body in the Tilak Nagar area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer had said that they had received a call between 8:45 am and 9 am at Tilak Nagar police station about the incident, and specialised teams reached the spot.

“Prima facie, we thought that it was a murder case. We registered a case under sections 302 and 201 and started an investigation… Nearby cameras showed a suspicious car passing by… We identified the car, it was brought from a second-hand car dealer in Janakpuri with cash… We traced an accused named Gurpreet. He was using the car… We apprehended Gurpreet from Janakpuri last night…” “Only initial interrogation has taken place… He is not very cooperative… It is a confirmed fact that the body was dumped in a car… The victim was in touch with the accused for last 8-10 days…,” DCP Veer added.

Police said they have recovered Rs 1.5 crore from the accused, which he had allegedly acquired by selling the property.

Earlier, police said they had formed multiple teams after an unidentified woman was found dead near the wall of an MCD school located in Tilak Nagar on Friday morning.