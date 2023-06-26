Warangal: Chilli research station to come up at Narsampet

Revenue authorities have already identified 30 acres of land for chilli research station at Kannaraopet village in Nallabelli Mandal.

Warangal: The State government is set to realise the long-awaited wish of establishing a chilli research station in the district, and is preparing to launch it at Kannaraopet village in Nallabelli Mandal. Revenue authorities have already identified 30 acres of land as per the directives of the government.

Sharing this information to ‘Telangana Today’, Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy stated that they expect the issuance of a government order for the establishment of the research station within a day or two as the officials are working on the number of staff for the research centre.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has already approved the proposal to set up the research station, which will operate under the Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticulture University,” he said.

Farmers in the State have been demanding the establishment of a chilli research station in the State since the formation of Telangana, as Guntur district had the only existing chilli research station in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. However, the Centre turned a deaf ear to their request.

Meanwhile, the farmers urged the State government to establish the research station in the erstwhile Warangal district, known for its extensive chilli cultivation. In addition to Warangal, other major chilli-producing districts include Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Bhupalpally, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Khammam and Karimnagar.

Warangal farmers have been growing various chilli varieties, including the chapata variety, which is exported abroad. They also cultivate high-demand varieties such as Badiga, LCA, Teja and Single Patti. The Enumamula Agricultural Market Yard in Warangal records the State’s highest chilli sales. Against this backdrop, the government received a proposal from Horticulture University, Hyderabad, to establish a research centre specifically for chilli.

Thanks to the persistent efforts of local MLA Sudharshan Reddy, the State government has decided to set up the research station. Sources revealed that Rs.30 crore will be allocated for construction of buildings at the station. This will be the first chilli research centre in the State, and its establishment is expected to bring numerous benefits to farmers. The research station will focus on developing new chilli seed varieties and cultivation techniques, as well as educating and training farmers about suitable chilli varieties for local soil conditions.

The presence of scientists will primarily benefit chilli farmers, who will have immediate access to expert advice when dealing with potential pests affecting their crops. Meanwhile, sources said that research on other horticulture crops will also be executed at this proposed research station.