Delhi court to hear Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s plea against defamation case on Oct 14

The case is related to thousands of investors allegedly getting duped of about Rs 900 crore by the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society.

By PTI Published Date - 04:32 PM, Sun - 17 September 23

New Delhi: A Delhi court will on October 14 hear an application filed by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot against a defamation complaint filed by Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Special MP-MLA Court Judge M K Nagpal had on September 16 posted the matter for arguments for October on the joint request of the advocates representing both Gehlot and Shekhawat.

The judge had earlier refused to stay the proceedings in complaint, but allowed the Congress leader to appear before a metropolitan magistrate through video conference.

A magisterial court is hearing Shekhawat’s complaint over Gehlot’s remarks linking him to the alleged Sanjivani scam.

Shekhawat, the Union ‘Jal Shakti’ Minister and MP from Jodhpur, has alleged in his complaint before the metropolitan magistrate that Gehlot has been making defamatory remarks against him over the alleged scam and trying to tarnish his image and affect his political career.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal had said the accused prima facie made defamatory imputations against the complainant, knowingly and intending to harm his reputation.

The judge also took note of the submission made by senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, who represented Shekhawat, that the allegations in the complaint were supported by all complainant’s witnesses during their deposition.

Shekhawat has alleged in his complaint that Gehlot, by way of press conferences, media reports and social media posts publicly defamed him.