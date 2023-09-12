Rajasthan CM Gehlot to skip inauguration of Kota Riverfont today

Ashok Gehlot said that he won't be attending the inaugural programme for the opening of the much-awaited Chambal Riverfront

By ANI Published Date - 10:10 AM, Tue - 12 September 23

Kota: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said that he won’t be attending the inaugural programme for the opening of the much-awaited Chambal Riverfront in Kota.

The six kilometre-long- riverfront innaguration was scheduled today but Gehlot said he would skip today’s inaugural programme due to ‘unavoidable reasons.’ Congratulating the people of Hadoti for the Kota Riverfront, Gehlot posted on social media app X that the Chambal Riverfront is a historic gift to the people of Hadoti, and it would boost tourism and add to the development of the state.

It is expected that UDH Minister Shanti Dhariwal will inaugurate the riverfront. Other ministers, MLAs and MPs in the Gehlot government are also expected to attend the event.

Taking to his X handle, Gehlot wrote, “Our senior fellow UDH Minister Shri Shanti Dhariwal has given a historic gift to Hadoti in the form of the Kota River Front. The Hadoti region is lagging behind in the field of tourism, but this riverfront will prove to be a milestone in increasing tourism here and will write a new story for the development of Kota. In the last tenure, Dhariwal ji had gifted Seven Wonders to Kota, on which now even film shooting takes place.”

“I was scheduled to attend the inauguration of Kota on September 12, 13, for which I was eagerly waiting, but due to unavoidable reasons, I would not be able to attend the programmes in September. The programmes for September 13 will remain the same. Congratulations to all Hadoti residents,” he added in the post.

The Chambal Riverfront has been built on both banks and is spread across 6 km. The multicrore project designed by architect Anoop Bartaria comprises over 20 river ghats and a huge statue of Chambal Mata, among other decorative items installed at the riverfront.