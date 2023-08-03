| Delhi Court To Start Hearing Arguments On Charge In Sexual Harassment Case Against Wfi Ex Chief On Aug 9

During the proceedings, Singh and co-accused and suspended WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar appeared before the court

By PTI Published Date - 05:30 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

New Delhi: A Delhi court will start hearing on August 9 arguments on the charges likely to be framed against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal on Thursday fixed August 9, 10 and 11 for arguments on charge after Advocate Rajeev Mohan, appearing for Singh, submitted verification of the documents provided by Delhi police, including the charge sheet, are complete.

The counsel said though he has sought better pictures/copy of certain documents, he can take their soft copies from the Investigation Officer (IO).

During the proceedings, Singh and co-accused and suspended WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar appeared before the court.

The judge had on July 28 granted Singh exemption from personal appearance for the day after his lawyer submitted he was unable to appear before the court as he was busy discharging his responsibilities as an MP.

The metropolitan court had on July 20 granted bail to Singh and Tomar on a bond of Rs 25,000 each with certain conditions, including they shall not leave the country without the court’s prior permission and not offer any inducement to witnesses.

The Delhi police had filed a charge sheet against the six-time MP on June 15 under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).