Delhi Fog & Travel Delays: 30 Flights Delayed, 17 Flights Cancelled, And 30 Trains Delayed

Passengers in New Delhi faced delays and cancellations due to dense fog and cold temperatures.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 January 2024, 05:49 PM

Hyderabad: Passengers in New Delhi faced delays and cancellations due to dense fog and cold temperatures. The India Meteorological Department reported low visibility at Palam and Safdarjung Airports, affecting flights and rail travel. The IMD issued an orange alert for Delhi.

