Delhi HC constitutes committee to examine possibility of Uniform Election for all Bar Association, calls for report

The Division Bench headed by chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma recently constituted a committee.

By ANI Published Date - 10:22 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has recently constituted a committee headed by a High Court justice to examine the possibility to hold a uniform election in a single day for all Delhi Bar Associations. The High Court has also sought a report within 4 weeks. The matter has been listed on September 6.

This committee will be headed by Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva.

The committee will be comprised of justices Jasmeet Singh, Manoj Jain, Chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi KK Manan, Senior advocate Mohit Mathur, president of Delhi High Court Bar Association and chairman of the coordination committee of All Delhi Bar Associations.

In a July 28 order, the Delhi High Court said, “The Committee is requested to submit a report in respect of preparation of I.D. Card for lawyers, Radio Frequency Tag/Sticker in respect of vehicles and for holding a uniform election in respect of all bar council in one day.” The high court passed the order while hearing a plea of an advocate for holding a uniform election in all Bar Associations in one day.

There is another petition moved by many lawyers challenging Bar Association Rules 2019. Both the petition has been clubbed now.

The high court has directed the Petitioner to implead all Bar Associations including the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) as Respondents in the present Writ Petition.