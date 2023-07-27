Ensure regular audits to assess safety measures at railway stations, Delhi HC to Centre

Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Centre to ensure the utmost safety and security at all railway stations across the country

By IANS Published Date - 10:50 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Centre to ensure the utmost safety and security at all railway stations across the country after a periodic audit of the current situation.

The court was dealing with a public interest litigation (PIL) by Kush Kalra, expressing concerns about safety measures at railway stations in India.

During the hearing, the court took note the affidavits submitted by the Centre which indicated that Indian Railways had already taken steps to improve safety and security.

Measures such as installing CCTV cameras, luggage scanning devices, door frame metal detectors, handheld metal detectors, body cameras, and employing dogs (sniffer and Tracker) and an automatic train protection system have been implemented at railway stations to protect passengers.

The PIL had raised concern about the absence of various safety measures like alcohol checking devices, emergency telephones, CCTV cameras, metal detector doors, and handheld metal detectors.

Therefore, the court said that “in light of the affidavits filed by the Union of India, nothing more is required and, thus, the present PIL stands disposed of” while pointing out the paramount importance of passenger safety and security for the Railways.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Saurabh Banerjee said that regular audits should be conducted to assess safety measures in Indian Railways, and the government must uphold the highest safety standards at all railway stations throughout the country.