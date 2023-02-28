Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain resign from Cabinet

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accepted their resignations, officials said

By PTI Published Date - 06:28 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

File Photo

New Delhi: Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain on Tuesday resigned from the Cabinet, amid corruption allegations against them.

Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday evening in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

Jain is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in a money laundering case.