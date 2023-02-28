Supreme Court agrees to hear Manish Sisodia’s plea challenging his arrest today

Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's plea challenging his arrest after he was arrested by CBI on Monday.

By ANI Published Date - 11:51 AM, Tue - 28 February 23

New Delhi: Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s plea challenging his arrest after he was arrested by CBI on Monday in connection with the Excise policy scam case.

The plea was mentioned by Abhishek Manu Singhvi seeking an urgent hearing on Sisodia’s plea before the bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. Supreme Court said that it will hear the matter after the end of board on Tuesday.

This comes a day after the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Monday granted 5 days remand of Sisodia to the CBI till March 4, to interrogate him in the excise policy case. The senior AAP leader was produced before the court on Monday. Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday. Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers staged protests in various states on Monday, crying vendetta behind Sisodia’s arrest and calling for his release at the earliest.

The workers were seen sitting on roads and chanting slogans while some staged a foot march wearing handcuffs against the BJP in the national capital. The workers were seen attempting to cross the barricades as the police tried to push them back. The police asked the party workers to step inside the office.

AAP workers protested outside the party office in the national capital, raising slogans such as “Jail ke taale tutenge, Manish Sisodia chutenge” (Jail locks will be broken, Manish Sisodia will be freed). AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said they have come to be arrested, as the agency has arrested Manish Sisodia in a false case.

“The Centre wants to arrest every leader, MLA and Minister of the AAP. So we, too, have come to PM Modi asking to be arrested. All of us have come to give our arrest. End our party and put us all in jail. The world should know that there is a dictatorship in India and the situation of Emergency is prevailing,” AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

Meanwhile, the CBI on Sunday released a statement on Sisodia’s arrests, claiming he was giving evasive replies and wasn’t cooperating in the ongoing investigation in the liquor scam case. The agency further said Sisodia had been summoned earlier on February 19 in connection with the ongoing probe, but had sought a week’s time citing the Delhi Budget. “The Deputy CM was issued a notice under section 41A of CrPC for attending the investigation on February 19, 2023. However, he sought time of one week citing his preoccupation,” the CBI stated.

On his arrest, the CBI issued a statement saying, “He gave evasive replies and did not cooperate in the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary. Therefore, he has been arrested.”