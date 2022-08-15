Delhi: One arrested with 170 bundles of illegal Chinese manjha

Published Date - 01:28 PM, Mon - 15 August 22

New Delhi: A 48-year-old man was arrested in the national capital and 170 bundles of illegal Chinese manjha were found in his possession, an official said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Ashok Kumar, a resident of Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sameer Sharma said the beat staff of Nihal Vihar police station were present in the area for patrolling and at about 4 p.m. on Sunday, they noticed illegal Chinese manjha kept in a shop.

“During the search, a total of 170 bundles of illegal Chinese manjha (Mono kite) were recovered from one Ashok Kumar’s shop,” the DCP said.

Accordingly, the police, after registering an FIR under section 88 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 7 and 15 of the Environment Protection Act, arrested the accused.During sustained interrogation, he disclosed that he runs a tea shop and in greed of earning more money he deals in selling illegal Chinese manjha in the Nihal Vihar area.