Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma hospitalised again

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:21 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

Amaravati: Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Government Sameer Sharma was hospitalised on Thursday after he fell ill during a review meeting at the Secretariat.

Dr. Sharma recently was treated in a private hospital at Hyderabad for health issues and resumed duty soon after he was discharged from the hospital.