Delhi Police capture wanted criminal involved in gang rape of minor girl

By ANI Published Date - 04:37 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch apprehended an absconding criminal wanted in the gangrape case of a minor and who had been previously convicted in five other cases, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused identified as Karan Singh alias Rahul (23) is a resident of Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar.

“A team of Crime Branch has arrested a desperate criminal Karan Singh alias Rahul of Swaroop Nagar, Delhi. He was wanted in the gang rape of a minor girl in case FIR No. 446/2023 under sections 342/363/376D/377/34 of IPC and 4 POCSO Act, PS Swaroop Nagar, Delhi,” said officials.

The accused is also a history-sheeter of Delhi‘s Police Station Narela area and was previously involved in five criminal cases, officials said.

As per police information, the minor had told her maternal uncle about being assaulted by two persons on June 26.

After listening to her the uncle asked her to return home in the company of Karan alias Rahul and another juvenile on their scooty.

Karan the other juvenile took the girl to the room of one Kamal Singh alias Pahari where all the three raped her.

Police said that three persons were arrested but Karan alias Rahul and Kamal Singh alias Pahari managed to escape.

Subsequently, non-bailable warrants (NBWs) were issued by a court against Karan alias Rahul and Kamal Singh alias Pahari.

Karan Singh alias Rahul has been arrested, police said today.