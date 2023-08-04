MP Nama wants development of railway stations in Khammam

MP Nama Nageswara Rao has asked the Centre to sanction funds for development of railway stations in erstwhile Khammam district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:52 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

MP Nama Nageswara Rao met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on Friday seeking funds for developing railway stations in Khammam district.

He wrote letters to union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Railway Board Chairman and SCR GM stressing on the need of modernisation, upgradation and development of railway stations in Khammam parliamentary constituency. The MP also met Vaishnaw in Delhi on Friday and sought Rs.40 crore each for Khammam, Kothagudem and Madhira railway stations and Rs.10 crore each for the rest of the railway stations, including the newly established Chandrugonda and Sathupally railway stations.

The facilities available at the railway stations were very poor and do not meet the needs of the passengers. Facilities like CCTV cameras, escalators, lifts, safe drinking water plants, modern waiting halls, toilets and special facilities for women should also be provided in the railway stations, he said.

The MP also requested the Minister to set up a rail rake centre in Pandurangapuram railway station in Kothagudem district, which is an industrial area, grant funds and develop it.