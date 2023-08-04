Khammam college now is only Govt degree college with A++ NAAC grading

It secured National Assessment and Accreditation (NAAC) with a 3.64 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) A++ grade for the current cycle of accreditation.

By James Edwin Updated On - 07:32 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

Khammam: The first degree college in erstwhile Khammam district, SR&BGNR Government Arts and Science College (Autonomous) in Khammam has recorded another milestone achievement. It has become the only one degree college in the government sector in the entire country to secure National Assessment and Accreditation (NAAC) with a 3.64 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) A++ grade for the current cycle of accreditation.

The college was established in 1956 on 70 acres of land with a generous donation of Rs.1,00,000 made by a philanthropist, Gentela Narayana Rao and hence named as Sri Rama and Bhaktha Gentela Narayana Rao (SR&BGNR) College. College faculty and Kakatiya University EC member Seetharam informed that there were around 4000 under-graduate and 800 postgraduate students studying in the college, which offers 54 groups both in degree and PG courses.

Seetharam, a Telugu lecturer and poet, also a former student of the college, said the college has 104 experienced faculty members, of whom 50 are PhD holders. The college was granted autonomous status in 2015-16.

The college completed three cycles of NAAC accreditation with B grade and published 50 research publications. The NAAC accreditation has enhanced the college reputation and efforts would be made to continue it with best institutional values and practices, said the college principal Dr. Mohammed Zakirullah.

Another college alumnus, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, speaking to Telangana Today expressed pleasure at the college’s achievement stating that the Telangana government had accorded top priority to higher education. The same is the view of another alumnus, educationist Gundala Krishna.

SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar, alumni of the college and honorary president of SR&BGNR Alumni Association, said the college had so far produced over 40,000 graduates while hundreds of students had excelled abroad, with many becoming scientists, engineers and great political leaders.

At a recent alumni meeting it was decided to install a life size bronze of the college founder Gentela Narayana Rao on the college premises. It is proposed to name the road stretch from Yellandu crossroads to Telangana Talli Statue centre also after the founder.

The college alumni also includes Telangana Rythu Bandhu Samithi president and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, district BRS president MLC Tata Madhusudhan and Rajya Sabha member Dr. Bandi Parthasarathi Reddy.