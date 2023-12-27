| Delhi Reports First Jn 1 Case Health Minister Says No Need To Panic

By IANS Published Date - 10:58 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

New Delhi: Delhi on Wednesday reported its first case of JN. 1 sub-variant of Covid but Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that there is no need to panic as it only causes mild sickness.

Bharadwaj said: “JN.1 is a sub-variant of Omicron and is a mild infection. This is the one spreading in south India. There is no need to panic. It causes mild sickness.”

JN.1 has been detected amid the new Covid cases being reported in India.