Delhi resident falls victim to cyber fraud, loses Rs 1 Lakh

By PTI Published Date - 05:38 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Representational Image.

New Delhi: A 28-year-old man allegedly lost over Rs 1 lakh in an online fraud after he clicked an advertisement offering grocery items at low prices on a social media platform, police said on Wednesday.

The complainant who requested anonymity told police that he saw an advertisement on a social media platform which was offering almost 75 per cent discount on purchase of four items.

“The four items — five litres oil, 10 kilograms of a branded flour, five kilograms of rice and five kilograms of sugar — were available for just Rs 500. The offer was good, so I initiated the payment of Rs 500 on September 9. Purchase was accepted, but I did not receive any item,” the complainant said.

In his police complaint, he further said that on September 10, he received three messages of different transactions worth Rs 1,19,900 which he did not make.

“I informed the bank and got my debit card blocked. I even called the executives of the company that debited the amount from my account and they assured me that Rs 40,000 would be credited back to my account by September 19,” he said.

After receiving a complaint, police have registered an FIR under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and started investigation into the matter.