Delhi teenager fatally attacked in trivial dispute; 8 Suspects in Custody

By IANS Published Date - 04:30 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

New Delhi: A 19-year-old teenager was stabbed to death while another sustained injuries after they were attacked by a group of individuals in Delhi, police said on Friday, adding that eight individuals were apprehended.

According to police, on Thursday, at 9:17 p.m, two police control room (PCR) calls regarding the attack were received following which a police team was sent to the spot.

The injured were rushed to GTB hospital. Upon reaching the medical facility, the police team found that one boy was declared dead and another was under treatment.

“The deceased was identified as Harshit Bhardwaj, a resident of Bhopura while the injured was identified as Shadab (22), a resident of Seemapuri, who was also unfit for statement and is under treatment,” said a senior police official.

During the initial probe, it was revealed that Harshit’s younger brother, who is in class 10, had an altercation with another juvenile over some abusive messages.

“They had a quarrel on Wednesday in which Harshit’s brother and another minor had slapped each other. On Wednesday, there was a quarrel regarding the same issue in which Harshit and Shadab suffered stab injuries,” said the official.

“We have apprehended eight accused and further investigation is underway. There is no communal angle in the case,” the official added.