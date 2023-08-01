Delhi woman injured as gunmen open fire at her home

By IANS Published Date - 04:28 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

New Delhi: A woman sustained a bullet injury after unidentified persons opened fire at the main gate of her residence in Delhi‘s Kanjhawala area, police said on Tuesday.

According to a senior police official, a call was received at Kanjhawala police station from the police control room around 12:32 a.m., informing them about the incident.

In response, a police team rushed to the spot in JJ colony, Sawda.

Upon reaching the location, it was discovered that unknown persons had fired at the main gate of the complainant’s house.

“One of the female family members of the complainant had been injured and was already taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital,” said the official.

The police reached the hospital to gather her Medico-Legal Case (MLC) report.

“A case has been registered under sections 307 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 25 of the Arms Act. Police teams are making efforts to apprehend the offenders,” the official added.