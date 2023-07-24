Delhi: Yamuna river is flowing above danger mark

The water level of Yamuna crossed the danger mark as it reached the mark of 205.33 meters. It was 206.56 metres at 7.00 am on Monday.

By ANI Published Date - 08:43 AM, Mon - 24 July 23

New Delhi: The Yamuna continued to flow above the danger mark of 205.33 meters in the national capital. It was 206.56 metres at 7.00 am on Monday.

The Yamuna was flowing at 206.44 metres at 10:00 pm on Sunday after rain lashed several parts of the city on Sunday evening.

On Sunday, announcements were made by the administration to vacate the low-lying areas.

Due to the rise of the water level of Yamuna to 206.4 metres, the working of the old Yamuna bridge (Old Loha Pul) was suspended from 2215 hrs Sunday, the Northern Railway said. The route between Delhi and Shahdara will be suspended, it added.

The rise in water level yet again sparked concerns about the flood-like situation in the national capital and adjoining regions.

The river water level had been hovering around the danger mark of 205.33 metres for the last few days after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13.

The Central Water Commission’s (CWC) data showed the water level rose from 205.02 metres at 10 pm on Saturday to 205.96 metres at 9 am on Sunday which rose to 206.42 meters at 9 pm.

In addition to this, the Hindon River in Noida, a tributary of Yamuna, also witnessed a rise in the water level on Saturday. Several houses located in low-lying areas were submerged in the water.

After July 13, the Yamuna had been receding gradually after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 meters but there have been marginal fluctuations in the water level over the last two-three days. The water level dropped below the danger mark at 8 pm on July 18 after flowing above the threshold for eight days.

The river breached the danger mark at 5 pm on July 10, leading to extensive flooding of the Delhi.

Due to the increase in the water level of the river, several places in Delhi grappled with water-logging and flood-like situations.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till July 25.

Meanwhile, Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj on Sunday inspected the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant (WTP) and said that the Delhi government has made embankments and reinforcement at vulnerable spots to prevent flood water entering the water treatment plants.