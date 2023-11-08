Delhi’s air quality remains ‘Severe’

At Anand Vihar station in the national capital, PM 2.5 levels were at 500, CO at 112, and NO2 at 128, all falling under the 'severe' and 'moderate' categories respectively, according to CPCB

By IANS Published Date - 12:15 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi on Wednesday morning continued to be in ‘severe’ category with several stations across the city recording a rise in PM 2.5 and carbon monoxide (CO).

In the national capital, the Anand Vihar station remained in the ‘severe’ category with PM 2.5 at 500 while the CO was at 112 and NO2 at 128, under ‘moderate’ category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’; 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’; 101 and 200 ‘moderate’; 201 and 300 ‘poor’; 301 and 400 ‘very poor’; and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The Bawana station recorded PM 2.5 and PM 10 at 500 (severe) while the CO reached 110 (moderate).

At Delhi Technical University (DTU) station, the PM 10 reached 456 under ‘severe’ category while PM 2.5 was at 356 under ‘very poor’ category. The CO was recorded at 115, under the ‘moderate’ category.

The station at Dwarka sector 8 recorded PM 10 at 465 and PM 2.5 at 457 (‘severe’), while CO was at 135, under moderate category.

The air quality at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport T3 area was in the ‘severe’ category with PM 2.5 at 456 and PM 10 at 434 while the CO reached 137 in the ‘moderate’ category.

The PM 2.5 at ITO was recorded at 500, putting it in the ‘severe’ category while PM 10 reached 444, placing it also under ‘severe’ category. The CO was recorded at 117 (‘moderate’) on Wednesday morning.

At Lodhi Road, the AQI with PM 2.5 concentration was at 388 under the ‘very poor’ category, while PM (particulate matter) 10 was recorded at 363, also in the ‘very poor’ category while CO was at 123 in moderate category.

At Punjabi Bagh, the PM 2.5 reached at 493 and PM 10 at 436, both under ‘severe category’ while NO2 (Nitrogen Oxide) plunged to 125, in moderate category.