Delhi Air Pollution Update: CM Arvind Kejriwal Holds High-Level Meeting

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:56 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Hyderabad: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is holding a high-level meeting to address rising pollution in the city. The air quality index has remained in the ‘severe’ category for five consecutive days, with Delhi’s Environment Minister and officials involved. The Commission for Air Quality Management has invoked Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan.