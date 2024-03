Jharkhand Governor given additional charge as Telangana Governor

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 March 2024, 11:34 AM

Governor CP Radhakrishnan

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Tamilisai Soundarajan and appointed Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan as Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor.

He has been given the additional charge and orders to this effect were issued on Tuesday.

The appointment will take effect from the date he assumes charge of his office, the orders said.