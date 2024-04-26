Three persons killed as two bikes collide in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 April 2024, 08:42 AM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: In a midnight tragedy, three persons were killed on the spot, while two others sustained serious injuries when two motorcycles collided with each other between Kortheguda and Pothepalli villages in Bejjur mandal on Thursday night.

Koutala Inspector Sadiq Pasha said that Thorrem Vengal Rao (28) from Baregudem, Athram Mahesh (26) of Arkaguda and Dunna Narasimha belonging to Elkapalli village received fatal injuries, resulting in instantaneous death for the three.

Ailla Nikhil and Shanigarapu Rajkumar had critical injuries. They were shifted to a hospital in Kaghaznagar and their medical condition is learnt to be serious.

While Vengal Rao and Mahesh were travelling on a two-wheeler, Narasimha, Nikhil and Rajkumar were commuting by another bike. Rao and Mahesh were returning to their native places after attending a social function at Buruguguda, while Narasimha, Nikhil and Rajkumar were on their way to take part in a reception in Baregudem at the time of the mishap.

Upon learning about the accident, Pasha and Bejjur Sub-Inspector Vikram rushed to the spot and made inquiries into the incident.