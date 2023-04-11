Delivery boy held for raping minor girl on pretext of marriage in Gurugram

The victim's mother told the police that her neighbour Hari Mohan fled after abducting her 14-year-old daughter on the pretext of marriage on April 7 and later left her outside their home in the Nathupur area in Gurugram district

By IANS Published Date - 10:40 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

Representational image.

Gurugram: A 20-year-old delivery boy was nabbed for allegedly raping a minor girl after abducting her on the pretext of marriage, the police said on Tuesday.

“The suspect used to work as a delivery boy and has confessed to the crime. He was produced before the court on Monday which sent him to judicial custody,” said Rajender Singh, SHO of DLF Phase 3 police station.

